Neil deGrasse Tyson Looks To The Stars – Of Comic Books, That Is, In Day-Long Tweetstorm

DC Entertainment

It is said that Sir Isaac Newton used his time at home during the 1655 pandemic to discover gravity and invent calculus. Fellow scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson took a different path today with his COVID-19 downtown – he examined the improbabilities of Marvel and DC superheroes.

Today’s tweetstorm from deGrasse covered Superman, Thor, and the Hulk, among others. They’re no strangers to the TV host and astrophysicist. In fact, Superman once visited him in his role as the head of the Hayden Planetarium.

Here’s a sampling of what was explored:

