Neil deGrasse Tyson Looks To The Stars – Of Comic Books, That Is, In Day-Long Tweetstorm

It is said that Sir Isaac Newton used his time at home during the 1655 pandemic to discover gravity and invent calculus. Fellow scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson took a different path today with his COVID-19 downtown – he examined the improbabilities of Marvel and DC superheroes.

Today’s tweetstorm from deGrasse covered Superman, Thor, and the Hulk, among others. They’re no strangers to the TV host and astrophysicist. In fact, Superman once visited him in his role as the head of the Hayden Planetarium.

Here’s a sampling of what was explored:

In 1991 Marvel introduced a Thor’s Hammer trading card declaring Mjölnir to be made of the Asgardian metal Uru, weighing 42.3 lbs — but they didn’t specify where in the universe. That weight on the Mars moon Deimos, for example, corresponds to 140,000 pounds on Earth. pic.twitter.com/v984LzCJYr — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) April 2, 2020

As a scientist, I lean Avengers universe, if only because many of their superheroes started as scientists, or derive their powers from authentically fictional (rather than fantastically magical) science concepts. pic.twitter.com/eSdGhmU9Pq — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) April 2, 2020

Not that anybody asked, but Superman's Krypton home star system is LHS-2520, an actual red dwarf star in the southern constellation of Corvus, The Crow. But also, a Crow is the Mascot of Smallville High.https://t.co/qkvuHbYTCI pic.twitter.com/WYtczdJOIB — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) April 2, 2020

Don't mean to brag, but Superman once visited my office at the Hayden Planetarium in Metropolis. When I met him, he was very nice to me and my staff. (Action Comics, Vol 2. No.14) pic.twitter.com/dNDnZua6mH — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) April 2, 2020

If Bruce Banner retains his original mass when he expands to become the Hulk, then his body must become less dense. If so, then in his Hulked state, he'd have the density of a champagne cork. I’m just sayin’. pic.twitter.com/XOielzut72 — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) April 2, 2020

Seems to me, if Thor is a god, with godlike powers, then he doesn't really need big muscles. pic.twitter.com/4JC4LbGWeT — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) April 2, 2020