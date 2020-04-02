Click to Skip Ad
Neal McDonough Signs With Buchwald

Neal McDonough
Courtesy of Buchwald

EXCLUSIVE: Multi-hyphenate actor-writer-producer Neal McDonough has signed with Buchwald. He was previously with Paradigm.

Currently, McDonough stars in Robert Zemeckis’ UFO drama series Project Blue Book for History and had a major arc on season 2 of Yellowstone for Paramount. Additionally, he’s recently recurred on Netflix’s Altered Carbon, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow as uber villain Damien Darhk, along with Syfy’s Van Helsing, and USA’s Suits.

On the film side, McDonough is presently starring in The Warrant which is streaming on Amazon and most recently appeared in Paramount’s hit feature Sonic the Hedgehog and in Game Over, Man! for Netflix.

McDonough continues to be repped by attorney Stuart Rosenthal at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson, and Christopher.

