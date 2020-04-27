Neal Baer Developing Genetic Thriller Drama ‘The Edit’ As He Signs With Echo Lake Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Veteran showrunner Neal Baer (Designated Survivor, Law & Order: SVU) has signed with Echo Lake Entertainment. His first project with the management, production and finance company is timely thriller drama The Edit.

Ricardo Perez Gonzalez Courtesy of Echo Lake Entertainment

Co-written by Baer, who is a medical doctor, and Ricardo Perez Gonzalez (Designated Survivor), The Edit is centered on CRISPR, the miracle gene-editing tool that homes in on a mutated gene, surgically snips it out, and splices in a healthy gene in its place. But there’s a dark side: CRISPR can cut out a healthy gene and replace it with a genetic ticking time bomb. When CRISPR is used by rogue scientists to eliminate a group of people deemed as undesirable, who will stop them?

“I am delighted to join Zadoc Angell, Dave Brown, Kegan Schell and their Echo Lake team, and Ricardo and I are thrilled that our first project is so timely as the world navigates a new normal,” said Baer. “However, in this new age of pandemics, CRISPR could make COVID-19 look like child’s play. Which makes this project so relevant.”

Baer was executive producer and showrunner on the third season of the Donald Sutherland-starring thriller drama Designated Survivor for Netflix, on which Gonzalez was a staff writer. Prior to that, Baer was writer/showrunner for ER, ran Law & Order: SVU for 11 seasons; and also was showrunner for Under the Dome for its entire run on CBS. He executive produced the feature film Welcome To Chechnya, which won a Special Jury Award at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, and also won the Panorama Audience Award at the Berlin Film Festival.

“We have admired Neal for years for his talent, intelligence, and passionate creativity. Neal is far more than a television showrunner. He is a multi-hyphenate creator in features, documentary, unscripted, and so much more. We cannot wait to help launch the next chapter of Neal’s storied career,” said Zadoc Angell, Partner at Echo Lake Entertainment.

Gonzalez, a Puerto Rican playwright, got attention for his first play, In Fields Where They Lay. He was selected by Sundance for its inaugural Writer’s Intensive, and his Alan Turing biopic script, The Tender Peel, earned him an Alfred P. Sloan Grant. He is an alumnus of the Emerging Writers Group at the Public Theater and the Sundance Theatre Lab.

Baer is also repped by attorney Michael Gendler at Gendler-Kelly.