‘NCIS’ Finale Dominates Tuesday Ratings As ‘New Amsterdam’ Wraps On Season High

Tuesday saw a couple of shows ending their seasons early led by NCIS on CBS, which slipped in the ratings but still managed to top primetime with a 1.2 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 13.18 million viewers, easily the night’s most watched program.

NCIS was followed by two helpings of FBI: Most Wanted, with a special (0.9, 8.98M) and a fresh episode in its regular time slot (0.8, 7.27M).

On NBC, New Amsterdam (1.0, 5.93M) wrapped its season early after pulling a previously shot pandemic episode, with the medical drama matching season highs. The finale was preceded by Ellen’s Game of Games (1.0, 4.97M), which ticked down two-tenths from last week. The network also aired part 3 of its scoronavirus pandemic news special (0.6, 3.72M), which was up from part 2.

ABC saw steady numbers with The Conners (1.0, 5.99M) and Bless This Mess (0.6, 3.55M), while Mixed-ish (0.5, 2.29M), For Life (0.5, 2.21M) and Black-ish (0.5, 2.29M) dipped in the demo.

On Fox, Empire (0.7, 2.71) held steady with the penultimate episode of its shortened season that marks the end of the series.