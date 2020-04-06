NBCUniversal Is Reducing Commercials As Advertisers Scale Back And Shift Messaging: Hello Family Movie Night With Limited Ads

A marketers across sectors have asked to pause their advertising plans or shift messaging, NBCUniversal said that starting today it will have less commercial time and more uninterrupted content, according the Linda Yaccarino, the company’s chairman, Advertising and Partnerships.

It’s a nod to the turmoil the coronavirus pandemic has wreaked on the advertising sector despite a surge in TV viewing. Some brands are still on, others, like airlines, have seen their business decimated and had to pull out, and still others want a presence but find their commercials suddenly irrelevant. To help, NBCUniversal is waiving fees for creative services and resources to help marketers shift their messaging.

In a blog post called “When Less is More: Giving Back to Our Audiences and Partners,” Yaccarino said brands “are looking for ideas, tools, and strategies from their most trusted partners. So, in light of everything we’re seeing and hearing, we want to do what’s right for our audiences and marketers … so starting today, you will see more content from us, new ad innovations, and therefore less commercial time.”

She didn’t quantify the reduction. But it will cross dayparts and genres.

The move will reduce commercial time on newscasts and special programming across NBC News, MSNBC, CNBC, and Telemundo at a time when people are glued to the events of the day, the company said.

Short clips of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Late Night With Seth Meyers and Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen! will appear in primetime in lieu of some ads.

NBCUniversal will usher in (semi) commerical free family movie nights.

New resources for marketers include scaling commerce technologies and waiving technology fees; opening up more creative services; building custom marketing materials; and giving partners more access to remote production teams, brand assets, and talent at no cost. NBCUniversal is also offering free editing and translation services to help brands reach people in both English and Spanish. It is donating inventory in addition to existing media schedules for brands to air public service messages.

“Especially now, with many brick and mortar stores closed around the country and other companies facing significant challenges, our clients need more support to grow their businesses and remain connected to customers. Meanwhile, producing traditional marketing assets has become more challenging. We’ve heard all of this from our partners, and we want to help. Especially now, with many brick and mortar stores closed around the country and other companies facing significant challenges, our clients need more support to grow their businesses and remain connected to customers,” Yaccarino said.