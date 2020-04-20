NBCUniversal’s Fandango Acquiring Vudu From Walmart

Vudu, the digital movie and TV unit of Walmart, is being acquired by NBCUniversal’s Fandango division.

Founded in 2004 and acquired by Walmart in 2010, Vudu offers about 10,000 movie and TV titles through a free streaming service. It also enables the rental and purchase of some 150,000 titles, including new releases. While the retail giant did not quite attain ambitious early goals for Vudu, it did manage to achieve considerable scale, with its app installed in some 100 million devices.

The news was confirmed Sunday night in a blog post on Vudu’s website. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Comcast and NBCU had been reported to be in talks earlier this year to acquire Vudu, a deal that gives the company another streaming outlet as it integrates Xumo and also rolls out Peacock, which just went live for Comcast subscribers.

Fandango, which began in 2000 as a movie ticketing venture backed by several exhibition circuits, has evolved into a much broader consumer offering as it continues to provide ticketing and movie information. It launched FandangoNow, a transactional VOD platform, in 2016 after acquiring streaming outlet M-GO.

The Vudu acquisition fits the larger direction of things at NBCU, especially with theatrical moviegoing sidelined by COVID-19. The entertainment division, working with its Philadelphia colleagues in broadband and pay-TV distribution, recently has pivoted to streaming for major film releases including Trolls World Tour. The animated sequel posted the best single-day and opening-weekend rental totals in company history.

Separately, Comcast has also bought Xumo, an ad-supported streaming service. Its strategy for orchestrating the overlapping efforts of Peacock, Fandango, Xumo and Vudu, especially with streaming expertise being a key motivation behind the $40 billion acquisition of Sky in 2019, is still coming into focus.

In an FAQ posted to its website, Vudu said it will continue to operate as a separate brand, coexisting with FandangoNow for the near term. “Our priority is to ensure that Vudu customers and partners are given the highest level of service during this time of transition,” the post said. “So, there will be no immediate changes to either service. In the months ahead, we will explore ways to bring great online entertainment experiences to our valued customers.”

Streaming investment continues apace across the traditional media sector, with Disney and WarnerMedia joining NBCU in mounting direct-to-consumer efforts, and ViacomCBS and Fox Corp. fortifying their portfolios. Viacom bought Pluto TV in early 2019 and since the ViacomCBS merger closed it has provided an ad-supported counterpart to subscription services like Showtime and CBS All Access. Fox, meanwhile, is moving forward with the acquisition of Tubi TV, another major AVOD platform.