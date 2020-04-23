NBCUniversal Launches NBCUniversal Checkout Commerce Platform, Waves Fees For Retailers

Comcast’s NBCUniversal Thursday unveiled a new digital commerce storefront that streamlines consumers’ ability to purchase items advertised on linear TV and online, and that can help businesses forced by COVID-19 closures to move from shuttered brick-and-mortar to e-commerce and delivery.

Called NBCUniversal Checkout, it will let people instantly click and buy items they see through a dedicated NBC Universal Checkout area instead of being redirected to other sites to make purchases. Checkout (which builds on the company’s cross-company One Platform features) will serve businesses that are local or national and newly or originally direct-to-consumer. NBCUniversal said its teams will help businesses create and distribute new marketing assets and it will wave technology and cart fees to “help our retail partners adapt to these challenging circumstances, stay connected to customers and remain open for business.”

“Retailers of every size are feeling strained after closing stores to help stop the spread, and are looking for creative solutions maintain relationships with their customers,” the company said.

NBCUniversal Checkout will be integrated into initiatives including Shoppable Branded Content, Shoppable Editorial Content and Shoppable TV – introduced last year, it let viewers point the camera of their mobile devices to codes on screen that brings items up on the phone. Checkout will also facilitate e-commerce in social messaging campaigns.