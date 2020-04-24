NBC Pushes ‘Blindspot’ Return, Shifts ‘Council Of Dads’ Thursday Debut To Make Way For ‘Parks And Recreation’ Special

NBC has made some scheduling moves to accommodate the Parks and Recreation COVID-19 benefit special, which airs at 8:30 pm on April 30.

Council of Dads, which was scheduled to air its second episode at 8 pm, will move to 10 pm ET/PT Thursday, April 30. It will be preceded at 9 pm ET/PT with an encore of the pilot episode.

Council of Dads had its series premiere on March 24 following the season finale of This Is Us, then went back on the bench until its scheduled April 30 return. Going forward, the series will air at 8 PM Thursdays, beginning May 7.

Blindspot will now premiere its fifth and final season on Thursday, May 7 at 9 pm and continue in that timeslot. It was originally scheduled to debut its final season 5 at 10 pm on Thursday, April 30, before moving into its regular 9 pm slot on May 7.

The network hasn’t yet announced what will fill the 8 pm timeslot on Thursday, but it’s likely to be some sort of Parks and Recreation-related content.

As we reported yesterday, the cast of NBC’s iconic sitcom Parks and Recreation is reuniting Thursday, April 30 for a one-time half-hour special to benefit Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.