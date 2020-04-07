Ellison Barber Joins NBC News and MSNBC As Correspondent

Ellison Barber is joining NBC News and MSNBC as correspondent covering international and domestic breaking news, after working as a general assignment reporter for Fox News Channel.

Barber, who has been based in Washington, will move to New York when it is safe to do so. She will start remote reporting for the network starting on April 15.

At Fox News, based in D.C., Barber reported in the U.S. and in international hotspots, including a trip to Colombia last May to report on the political and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela. She reported from the Simón Bolívar International Bridge as gunfire erupted, as contraband groups sought control of illegal routes that Venezuelan refugees use to cross into Colombia. Barber spent days reporting from those routes and was one of the first American journalists to report from the UNHCR refugee center in Maicao, Colombia. She returned to the region in August of last year as an embedded on the USNS Comfort, where Venezuelan refugees were treated.

Barber previously worked at WUSA-TV, the CBS-affiliate in Washington, D.C. Among the stories she did was a five-part investigative series on missing savings bonds, in which she traveled to states to return them to their rightful owners.

Barber will contribute to NBC News, MSNBC and the streaming platform NBC News Now.