NBC Sets New Finale Dates As Seasons Get Cut Short By Coronavirus Shutdown

By Denise Petski, Nellie Andreeva

Indebted
Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC

As with most networks, NBC has had to shift some series’ season finale dates due to the coronavirus-related production shutdowns.

Several NBC series will wrap their season runs earlier than planned because they could not finish production on their orders. The list includes all Chicago dramas, Law & Order: SVU, The Blacklist and New Amsterdam. 

yamamoto, telgedy, nbc entertainment, business affair
NBC

Midseason series Manifest, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and Will & Grace have not had to shift their season finale dates since they had shorter episode orders and had completed filming prior to the shutdown. Manifest will air its season ender on April 6, Zoey’s will wrap on May 3 and Will & Grace on April 23.

The Will & Grace retrospective now moves from 8:30 to 9:30 pm, immediately following the series finale. Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s season finale will air at 8:30 pm on April 23.

Indebted will now wrap its first season on April 16; its finale relocation is tied to the overall scheming reshuffle caused by the mass shutdown; as a midseason entry the Fran Drescher comedy has its entire order in the can.

Kid talent show Little Big Shots, hosted by Melissa McCarthy, will air its season finale on May 24.

A complete list of NBC’s updated season finale dates follows below.

Manifest
Final episode of the season: April 6

New Amsterdam
Final episode of the season: April 14

Chicago Med
Final episode of the season: April 15

Chicago Fire
Final episode of the season: April 15

Chicago P.D.
Final episode of the season: April 15

Indebted
Final episode of the season: April 16

Superstore
Final episode of the season: April 23

Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Final episode of the season: April 23

Will & Grace
Series finale: April 23

Law & Order: SVU
Final episode of the season: April 23

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Final episode of the season: May 3

Good Girls
Final episode of the season: May 3

The Blacklist
Final episode of the season: May 15

Little Big Shots
Final episode of the season: May 24

