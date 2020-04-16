‘My So-Called Life’ Cast Reunites Virtually After 26 Years

After 26 years, the cast of ABC’s mid-’90s cult drama series My So-Called Life (minus one) got together for a virtual reunion on Zoom.

“So…This happened the other night,” Wilson Cruz, who played Rickie Vasquez on the teen drama, wrote on Twitter with a photo of the cast. “Most of the #MySoCalledLife cast was available for what turned out to be a very comforting, sweet, heartfelt and overdue reunion. We all have such love for each other, even 26 years later. It was overwhelming to see all of those faces together.”

There was one memorable cast member missing from the photo. Jared Leto, who played Jordan Catalano on the series, was not at the online get-together.

In addition to Cruz, those who were there include Claire Danes, who played main character Angela Chase, Bess Armstrong (Angela’s mom, Patty), Devon Odessa (Sharon, Angela’s former BFF), Tom Irwin (Graham, Angela’s dad), Mary Kay Place (Sharon’s mom, Camille), Devon Gummersall (Brian Krakow), A.J. Langer (Rayanne), creator Winnie Holzman and her husband Paul Dooley (Angela’s grandpa, Chuck).

The drama series aired for one season on ABC from 1994-1995, famously ending in a cliff-hanger. Set at the fictional Liberty High School in the fictional Pittsbugh, PA suburb of Three Rivers, it followed the emotional angst of several teenagers in the social circle of main character Angela Chase and her trials and tribulations of being a teenager and dealing with friends, guys, parents, and school.