‘My Brilliant Friend’: HBO & Rai Renews Elena Ferrante Adaptation For Season 3

Margherita Mazzucco as Elena and Gaia Girace as Lila in HBO/RAI Fiction 'My Brilliant Friend: The Story of a New Name'

HBO has picked up another season of Italian drama adaptation My Brilliant Friend.

The series, which is co-produced with Italian public broadcaster Rai, is based on Elena Ferrante’s novels. The eight-part second season, My Brilliant Friend: The Story Of A New Name, debuted in the U.S. on March 16.

The third season will be based on Those Who Leave and Those Who Stay, Ferrante’s third book in the series.

It is produced by The Apartment, Wildside and Fandango with Lorenzo Mieli and Mario Gianani producing for Fremantle’s The Apartment and Wildside and Domenico Procacci producing for Fandango. It was created for television by Saverio Costanz.

Starring Margherita Mazzucco and Gaia Girace, the story and screenplays are by Elena Ferrante, Francesco Piccolo, Laura Paolucci and Saverio Costanzo. Paolo Sorrentino and Jennifer Schuur are the executive producers. Fremantle is the international distributor in association with RAI Com.

Related Story Digital News Brand Axios Returns $4.8M COVID-19 Loan Due To "Politically Polarized" Climate

“Bringing Elena Ferrante’s exquisite work to life has been such a joy and privilege,” said Francesca Orsi, EVP HBO Programming. “The fact that viewers and critics alike have continued to embrace Elena and Lila’s story makes it all the more gratifying, and we thank the entire team led by Saverio Costanzo for their outstanding work on the second season. We cannot wait to tell the next chapter of Elena and Lila’s lives and friendship.”

Lorenzo Mieli, CEO, Fremantle’s The Apartment added, “Breaking down geographical and linguistic barriers, betting on the past to speak about the present, and on the specific to turn it into something universal. These were the challenges when we began work on the first season of My Brilliant Friend. Encouraged by the perfection of Elena Ferrante’s novels and the talent of Saverio Costanzo, a daring challenge and for that reason, quite marvelous. Our success is also thanks to HBO and Rai, who have accompanied with care the development of a project that has indeed broken down those barriers with grace and beauty.”