‘Mummy Mysteries’: Travel Channel & Channel 5 Team To Unravel Secrets Of Ancient Egypt

Discovery’s Travel Channel and ViacomCBS’s UK broadcaster Channel 5 have come together to commission a series on famous Ancient Egyptian mummies.

British producer Blink Films will make Mummy Mysteries (or Mummies Unwrapped as it will be titled on Channel 5), a six-part series that will unravel facts about mummies including Tutankhamun’s mother and the so-called Screaming Mummy.

The stories of the 3,000-year-old bodies will be illuminated by Egyptologists, archaeologists and forensic investigators, with each episode dedicated to a different mummy.

Blink creative director Justine Kershaw said: “Mummy Mysteries will tell the gripping, eye-opening tales of some of the most famous embalmed bodies of all time, uncovering new facts and insights into the lives of the Pharaohs in Ancient Egypt.”

Kershaw executive produces alongside Andra Heritage. Michael Douglas is the series editor, while the directors are Joseph Cunningham and Jess Reid. Lucy Willis is the commissioner for Channel 5.

Blink’s other projects include Disney+ natural history series Meet The Chimps, as well as Dog Tales and Cat Tales for PBS’s science strand Nova.