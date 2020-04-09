Mubi Expands Territories On Pablo Larrain’s ‘Ema’ With Deal For Sweden, Norway & Finland

EXCLUSIVE: Following news last week that Mubi is opting to release Pablo Larrain’s latest movie Ema directly online due to cinema closures in the UK, Ireland and India, we can reveal that the streamer has expanded its territories on the title.

The streamer has entered a deal with Nordic releaser NonStop Entertainment to partner on the film’s release in Sweden, Norway and Finland. This is an atypical arrangement in an atypical time. Cinemas are open in Sweden, so the film will go day-and-date in theaters and online May 8, with Mubi handling VOD and NonStop on theatrical. It will mark the first time the Scandi distributor has done a day-and-date release. In Norway and Finland, where cinemas are closed, the film will head directly onto Mubi on the same date.

Mubi also has exclusive territory rights on the movie in UK, Ireland and India, where it will play on the platform from May 2. The pic was planned for a theatrical rollout in those countries but the lockdown made that impossible.

The film premiered at last year’s Venice Film Festival. It stars Mariana Di Girolamo and Gael García Bernal in the story of a young dancer in a reggaeton troupe who has a toxic marriage to an older choreographer that is beyond repair following a rash decision to hand their adopted child back into the hands of the state. Racked with regret, she sets out on a mission to get her son back.