MTV Revives ‘Club MTV’ With One-Night Musical Special Amid Coronavirus Crisis

MTV is revisiting its iconic Club MTV franchise for a one-night musical event amid the coronavirus crisis.

Hosted by DJ Derrick “D-Nice” Jones from his Los Angeles home, the special will air Saturday, April 25 at 10 PM ET/PT on MTV, and simulcast across VH1 and MTV2. Club MTV Presents #DanceTogether with D-Nice will encourage donations to the music education nonprofit Save the Music Foundation to bring music programs to students in underserved communities severely impacted by COVID-19.

The iconic Club MTV, which aired on MTV from 1987 to 1992, featured celebrity cameos, pop culture moments and performances from artists including The Ramones, Paula Abdul, Salt-N-Pepa, Debbie Harry, MC Hammer, Vanessa Williams, Vanilla Ice, among others. Hosted by Downtown Julie Brown at The Palladium in New York City, the show cut back and forth between teenagers dancing to a hit dance song and the video of that hit.

While nothing is set, a return to the franchise with a special could potentially signal more Club MTV in the future. It would be just one in a long list of iconic MTV franchises that have been eyed for revivals including Unplugged, The Real World, Daria, Aeon Flux, among others.

Club MTV Presents #DanceTogether with D-Nice is part of MTV’s #AloneTogether, a global campaign that educates audiences on the importance of staying calm, connected and active while staying home during the coronavirus pandemic.