MTV Turns To UK Producer Gobstopper For Prank Format ‘Revenge Prank With DJ Pauly D & Vinny’

EXCLUSIVE: MTV is doubling down on the success of dating competition format Double Shot At Love With DJ Pauly D & Vinny by giving the two Jersey Shore veterans their own prank show.

Deadline can reveal that Paul Delvecchio and Vinny Guadagnino will host Revenge Prank With DJ Pauly D And Vinny this summer — a format that will be co-produced by British production company Gobstopper TV and MTV.

The show taps into viral internet pranks by giving the victims of these stunts the chance to exact their revenge on the friend, family member or loved one who originally embarrassed them.

Delvecchio or Guadagnino will team up with the individual in each episode, with the pairs attempting to pull off elaborate and over-the-top pranks to deliver the ultimate payback.

Revenge Prank has echoes of Punk’d, the famous Ashton Kutcher-fronted MTV prank show, which has now been revived by Quibi with Chance The Rapper. It will air in the U.S. before premiering on MTV internationally. Jordan Read is an executive producer.

Double Shot At Love With DJ Pauly D And Vinny was the highest-rated new cable series of 2019 among the 18-34 demo and the pair are currently featuring in Jersey Shore Family Vacation on MTV.

Gobstopper is no stranger to working with MTV having made reality show Just Tattoo Of Us for MTV International, which was localized as How Far Is Tattoo Far? in the U.S. Its other credits include Filthy House SOS, which was made for ViacomCBS’s UK broadcaster Channel 5. Gobstopper is part of the Keshet-backed Greenbird group of companies.