Former MSNBC Anchor Chris Matthews Says His Tainted Exit Was Justified In First Interview

Bassett said, “When I laughed nervously and said nothing, he followed up to the makeup artist.”

At another point, Matthews remarked on a red dress Bassett wore, asking, “You going out tonight?” Bassett said that she “didn’t know,” and Matthews told the makeup artist, “Make sure you wipe this off her face after the show. We don’t make her up so some guy at a bar can look at her like this.”

Bassett said the remarks “undermined my ability to do my job well. And after I published a story about it, even though I didn’t name him, dozens of people reached out to say they knew exactly who it was. Many had similar stories.” Bassett claimed she didnt identify Matthews at the time because of fears of network retaliation.

Matthews told Vanity Fair that his comments to Bassett weren’t right.