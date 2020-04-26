Click to Skip Ad
Former MSNBC Anchor Chris Matthews Says His Tainted Exit Was Justified In First Interview

MSNBC

MSNBC cable news anchor Chris Matthews has admitted that his remarks about women and others justified his abrupt retirement last month.

Speaking to Vanity Fair in his first interview since that exit, the former Hardball host admitted that an account by a female journalist in GQ Magazine alleging Matthews made inappropriate remarks happened.

That story led to resurfaced reports on prior Matthews misconduct, including news that he had been reprimanded in 1999 after a similar incident with an MSNBC employee. That reportedly resulted in a settlement with that employee.

In the GQ account, writer Laura Bassett said she was preparing for appearing on Matthew’s show when he said, “Keep putting makeup on her, I’ll fall in love with her.”

