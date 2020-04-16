‘Mrs Brown’s Boys’ & ‘This Country’ Producers Launch UK Indie Camden Productions With Backing From Great Point

UK producers Stephen McCrum (Mrs Brown’s Boys) and Simon Mayhew-Archer (This Country) are launching UK film and TV comedy outfit Camden Productions with backing from UK financier Great Point, we can reveal.

The duo most recently produced Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper’s hit BBC series This Country, which recorded more than 52 million iPlayer requests as well as winning the 2018 BAFTA and RTS awards for Best Sitcom.

Comedy vet McCrum previously produced Brendan O’Carroll’s BAFTA-winning comedy series Mrs. Brown’s Boys, and the Universal Pictures/BBC Films movie adaptation of the same series which made more than $30M global.

Great Point’s backing will combine financial investment and consultancy. The deal was brokered by DoveTale Media, which will also be consulting with Camden about potential international opportunities.

Simon Mayhew-Archer said, “What the hell am I meant to write in a press release about launching a new production company during a global pandemic? Ideas welcome. Thanks. (Which is my way of saying Stephen and I are incredibly excited to be starting Camden and very grateful to Great Point for putting their faith in us. We have already started working with some fantastic writers and performers and can’t wait to bring cheer to the living rooms, hearts, and cellularly connected mobile devices of the world).”

Jim Reeve, Co-Founder of Great Point, commented, “In spite of the huge hit to the production community in recent weeks, it’s important that we continue to look to the future and invest now to help ensure the ongoing success of the UK’s creative industries post Covid-19. The Camden team has an impressive reputation for crafting content that captures the attention of audiences. Our support at this time will help Camden’s next stage growth, meaning we’ll see more of their fantastic work on screen in future.”

The investment is the eighth from Great Point’s Ventures EIS Fund.