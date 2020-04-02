Monte-Carlo Television Festival Sunk By Coronavirus

The Monte-Carlo Television Festival is the latest entertainment industry event to be claimed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival was due to take place 18-22 June, but has been canceled amid the “COVID-19 outbreak which continues to grip the world.” The 60th edition of the festival will now take place on the same dates in 2021.

Monte-Carlo Television Festival CEO Laurent Puons said: “We have been confronted with an unprecedented situation which is unfortunately currently depriving us all of our freedom for an indefinite period of time. It is with great regret that I am obliged to cancel the 2020 edition of our Television Festival in June.

“We must all take up our responsibilities to protect what is most precious: our health, that of our loved ones and of our festival-goers. The safety of the talent and public attending the event is paramount.”

Michael Douglas was honored with the Crystal Nymph award at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival last year. Previous winners include Helen Mirren, Mariska Hargitay, Marg Helgenberger, Patricia Arquette and Donald Sutherland.

Arquette was among the Golden Nymph winners in 2019 for her performance in Escape At Dannemora, while Richard Madden took home best actor in a drama for his work in Bodyguard.