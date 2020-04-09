‘Modern Family’ Ratings Surge With Series Finale; ‘The Masked Singer’ Tops Busy Wednesday

ABC said goodbye to Modern Family on Wednesday — and bid farewell on a high note. After 11 seasons and a wagon full of Emmys, the series finale of the popular sitcom jumped to a 1.6 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, its best number since its September 2018 season premiere. It netted 7.43 million viewers, good for the show’s largest viewership in three years.

ABC led into the finale with A Modern Farewell (1.3, 6.72M), while the premiere of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (1.1, 6.30M), with host Jimmy Kimmel, served as the final answer to ABC’s night. The network finished second overall in both ratings and viewership.

As we said goodbye to one of the most popular sitcoms in TV history, Fox’s The Masked Singer (2.0, 7.70M) dropped in the demo but still managed to dominate ratings on night when nine shows hit a 1.0 or better in adults 18-49 in Nielsen’s Live+Same Day fast nationals. One of those was Lego Masters (1.2, 3.90M), which was steady. Fox won the night in the ratings metric.

NBC’s Chicago trio topped primetime viewership-wise but was down across the board, with Chicago Med (1.2, 8.95M) taking a two-tenths hit while Chicago Fire (1.2, 8.92M) and Chicago PD (1.1, 7.85M) dipped a tenth.

On CBS, Survivor (1.5, 7.78M) was down from last week, while SEAL Team (0.7, 4.99M) and S.W.A.T. (0.5, 3.90) returned steady. Meanwhile, the CW’s fresh Nancy Drew (0.1, 554,000) was also on par with its most recent episode.