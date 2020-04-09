‘Modern Family’ Cast Members Say Farewell, Share Memories: “This Family Changed Me Forever”

Some Modern Family cast members shared their feelings on social media as the 11-season run of the hit ABC comedy series came to an end Wednesday night.

“Just like that, it’s over. This family changed me forever,” tweeted Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who played Mitchell Pritchett on the show. “Until next time… x”.

Eric Stonestreet, who played Cameron Tucker, wrote on Instagram along with a group hug ‘family’ photo, “To my TV family. In 11 years there has been so much we have all been through individually and uniquely together. @brothersosborne is right. We ain’t getting out of this love alive. ❤️ you all.”

Sarah Hyland, who portrayed Haley Dunphy, shared some wise words Instagram: “Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened,” she wrote. “To put it in Bachelor terms, I’ve had an incredible journey with this show. Our cast and crew were always phenomenal and we very quickly grew to be a real life #modernfamily I will miss these people tremendously but am so grateful I was lucky enough to work with them.”

Related Story 'Modern Family' Ratings Surge With Series Finale; 'The Masked Singer' Tops Busy Wednesday

Julie Bowen, Ariel Winter and Sofia Vergara also shared images and remembrances of their time on the set.

Modern Family won a total of 22 Emmy awards from 75 nominations over its 11-season run, including Outstanding Comedy Series in each of its first five years, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series four times, twice each for Stonestreet and Burrell, as well as the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series twice for Bowen, along with a best television series Golden Globe.

You can read the social media posts below.

Just like that, it’s over.

This family changed me forever.

Until next time… x #ModernFamilyFinale pic.twitter.com/zFRS9AhWUa — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) April 9, 2020