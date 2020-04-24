‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Opening In Pre-Thanksgiving Period 2021; ‘Tomorrow War’ Eyes Next Summer: Paramount Release Date Changes

Paramount has just made a few 2021 and 2022 release date changes with news that Mission: Impossible 7 will now open on Nov. 19, 2021 instead of July 23 next year. The Tom Cruise production was arguably the first Hollywood production to be halted out of safety due to the COVID-19 outbreak, with production completely stopped in Venice, Italy earlier this spring.

On its new date, M:I 7 will face off with an untitled Disney live-action movie and Warner Bros. Will Smith drama King Richard.

The Melrose Ave. studio has set Mission: Impossible 8, also a Skydance co-production, to open Nov. 4, 2022, instead of Aug. 5, 2022. Currently on that Nov. 4 date is Shazam 2 from Warner Bros. and a Disney live-action untitled pic. Someone is going to have to move at some point down the road.

Paramount’s other Skydance co-production, the Chris Pratt sci-fi movie The Tomorrow War, which moved from this year’s Christmas to being undated for a bit is now scheduled for July 23, 2021. Tomorrow War is the only wide entry currently scheduled on its new date.

The studio’s distribution of animated pic Paw Patrol, based on the hit kids’ series, is dated for Aug 20, 2021, again, the only wide entry on the marquee for that period at this time.

Their reboot of Dungeons & Dragon, previously scheduled for Nov. 19, 2021 (wide), heads to May 27, 2022, Memorial Day weekend. There’s currently an untitled Disney live-action title on that spot now.

And the Mark Tonderai-directed horror thriller, Spell, which was originally scheduled for Aug. 28 of this year, is now unset for the time being.