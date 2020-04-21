In Second Deal For Finished Film This Week, Netflix Lands Legendary’s Millie Bobby Brown-Starrer ‘Enola Holmes’

At a time when production is shut down, Netflix continues to grow its slate through acquisitions. One day after the streamer paid $20 million world rights to the Ted Melfi-directed Melissa McCarthy-starrer The Starling, Netflix closed a deal with Legendary Entertainment for Enola Holmes, the Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag and Killing Eve) directed drama that stars Stranger Things‘ Millie Bobby Brown. All rights but China are in the deal.

It’s the start of a potential franchise based on the six-book book series The Enola Holmes Mysteries. Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) adapted it. With its stock soaring, Netflix’s challenge is to not run out of new product.

Pic’s produced by Legendary’s Mary Parent, Alex Garcia and Ali Mendes, along with Millie Bobby Brown and Paige Brown through their PCMA Productions shingle. Exec producers are Joshua Grode, Michael Dreyer and Harry Bradbeer.

Brown, who worked with Legendary on Godzilla: King of the Monsters, stars alongside Sam Claflin, Adeel Akhtar, Fiona Shaw, Frances de la Tour, Louis Partridge, Burn Gorman, Susan Wokoma, Henry Cavill and Helena Bonham Carter.

Pic tells story of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes’ rebellious teen sister Enola, a gifted super-sleuth in her own right who often outsmarts her brilliant siblings. When her mother mysteriously disappears on her 16th birthday, Enola seeks help from her older brothers. But soon realizing they’re less interested in solving the case than in packing her off to finishing school, Enola does the only thing a smart, resourceful and fearless young 1880s woman can do… she runs away to London to find her. Meeting a cast of memorable characters along the way, Enola’s caught in the middle of a conspiracy that could alter the course of political history.