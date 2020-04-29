Middle East Releaser Front Row Sends More Titles Online; BFI Opens Third COVID Fund; Noah Media Adds Doc Pair – Global Briefs

Middle East distributor Front Row is pivoting its releases for May and June to digital while theaters continue to be closed due to the pandemic. As we reported earlier this month, the company already switched films including Resistance, Misbehaviour, and The Assistant to online across a variety of platforms including local and international services. Now, it has continued that endeavor with Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon comedy The Trip To Greece, Dakota Fanning-starrer Sweetness In The Belly, and Sally Potter’s The Roads Not Taken, all of which will launch towards the end of May. The company also has two anime titles – City Hunter: Shinjuku Private Eyes and Code Geass: Lelouch – which will launch digitally in June. “Part of our decision is because we need to keep supporting our exhibition partners and not burden them with a stack of unreleased titles. Let’s not forget, we are not the only distributors in the MENA and many, like us, will be asking them to release films in delicate times where exhibitors are forced to open gradually with a deficit of 30-50% occupancy,” said Front Row MD Gianluca Chakra.

The BFI has opened applications to its third coronavirus support pot, the £2M ($2.6M) BFI COVID-19 Production Continuation Fund, which is designed to help UK indie productions interrupted by the pandemic. Producers will be able to apply for up to £150,000 ($185,000) per project to cover unexpected costs, which the org hopes will leave them in a good place to restart once shoots can resume. Applications will remain open until May 27.

London-based outfit Noah Media Group has added a pair of factual titles to its international sales slate: Steven Gerrard doc Make US Dream, produced by Lorton Entertainment, and HBO’s medical malpractice doc Bleed Out. Both films originally premiered back in 2018, Noah will be handling free TV rights (excluding UK) on the Gerrard film and all non-U.S. rights on the HBO title; the latter deal marks the first time Noah has repped a non-sports doc.