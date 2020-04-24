Michelle Visage To Front Lockdown Show ‘How’s Your Head, Hun?’ For The BBC

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Michelle Visage is to let cameras into her Los Angeles home for a BBC lockdown series in which she will ask How’s Your Head, Hun?.

World Of Wonder will make the eight-part series for the British broadcaster’s youth service BBC Three, and has rigged cameras around Visage’s house and enlisted her family to help with filming.

The eight-part series will be framed around a weekly family progress report, charting their efforts to keep busy, including Visage cooking, re-organizing her wardrobe and training her newly-adopted dog.

BBC Three controller Fiona Campbell said: “Michelle is a big favourite of ours and her humour, heart and sharp putdowns are always welcome on BBC Three. We’re looking forward to peeking through the window to see her life in lockdown and we hope this series offers some light relief for everyone.”

The executive producers are Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell and Nelson. It was commissioned by Campbell, Kate Phillips and Ruby Kuraishe. How’s Your Head, Hun? will be Visage’s second solo project for BBC Three after the channel commissioned chat show Michelle Visage: Get Off Your Ass in February.