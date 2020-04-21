Click to Skip Ad
Michael Moore Releases ‘Planet Of The Humans’ Documentary For Free On Eve Of Earth Day

Michael Moore
Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Michael Moore has released Planet of the Humans, a documentary directed by filmmaker and environmentalist Jeff Gibbs and executive produced by Moore, for free on the eve of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. The film, which initially screened at the Traverse City Film Festival in August, is making its world premiere today on Moore’s YouTube channel via his Rumble Media label.

According to the filmmakers, Planet of the Humans takes a harsh look at how the environmental movement has lost the battle through well-meaning but disastrous choices, including the belief that solar panels and windmills would save us, and by giving in to the corporate interests of Wall Street.

Moore and Gibbs say they decided that with the American public – and much of the world – confined to their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic “and suddenly having to consider the role humans and their behavior have played in our fragile ecosystems, the moment was too urgent to wait until later this year for the film’s planned release.”

Both Moore and Gibbs will take part in a live discussion and Q&A Wednesday evening, April 22nd at 10 pm EDT/7 pm PDT on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Planet of the Humans will be available for free on YouTube for the next 30 days. You can watch the entire film below.

