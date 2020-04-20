Former MGM Exec Peter Oillataguerre Joins Spyglass Media Group As President Of Production

Peter Oillataguerre, who previously served as President of Physical Production for MGM, has been named President of Production for Spyglass Media Group, LLC, where he will run theatrical production including creative development, physical production, and post-production. This move brings Oillataguerre back under the Spyglass label, after working in physical production at Spyglass Entertainment. The announcement was made by Gary Barber, Spyglass’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, to whom Oillataguerre will be reporting to.

Oillataguerre is coming off of a 9-year stint at MGM where he was in charge of all aspects of physical production across the film and television units. Titles that he has worked on include the James Bond franchise, the Creed film, Tomb Raider, The Magnificent Seven, as well as TV series “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Fargo,” “Vikings,” and “Get Shorty.”

At Spyglass Entertainment, Oillataguerre shepherded such films as 27 Dresses, The Vow, and The Count of Monte Cristo. Prior to this, he served as the SVP of Production at Universal Studios and was involved in the productions of Van Helsing, Meet the Fockers, and The Scorpion King.

Spyglass’ incoming project slate includes a Scream reboot, a Hellraiser reboot, which David S. Goyer producing and writing, Perfect Strangers comedy from Issa Rae, and a limited series based on Stephen King’s The Institute with David E. Kelley and Jack Bender attached.