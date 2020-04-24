Meryl Poster Options Allison Winn Scotch’s Novel ‘Time Of My Life’ Under Sony Deal

EXCLUSIVE: We have learned that producer Meryl Poster has optioned the rights to the Broadway Books novel Time of My Life by Allison Winn Scotch under her new deal at Columbia Pictures which focuses on female-driven projects.

Time of My Life follows a discontented stay-at-home mom who wakes up seven years prior and gets a second chance to relive the choices she made and tries to discover if changing her past can change her future.

Scotch is the New York Times bestselling author of eight novels including the upcoming Cleo McDougal Regrets Nothing out on Aug. 1 and the bestselling In Twenty Years and Between Me and You. Scotch will executive produce Time of My Life.

Poster’s deal was negotiated by Victoria Cook at Frankfurt, Kurnit, Klein and Selz, while Scotch’s deal was negotiated by CAA. The author is repped by Elisabeth Weed at The Book Group. Poster’s production deal at Columbia Pictures was made months prior to the COVID-19 climate.

Poster has over 30 years of experiences as a producer and production executive of blockbuster and award-winning fare. She began her career in the William Morris mailroom, where she was one of the first female trainees and ultimately became the co-President of Production at Miramax Films where she oversaw production on such classics as Chicago, Ciderhouse Rules, Chocolat, Serendipity, Kate and Leopold, Copland, Shall We Dance, Finding Neverland, The Pallbearer and Beautiful Girls.

Later, she became a consultant to Jeff Zucker and had a first look deal with NBC/Universal. There she developed and executive produced Girlfriends Guide to Divorce, which was Bravo’s first scripted series that ran for five seasons. Poster then served as President of Weinstein Television, where she developed and oversaw shows such as Project Runway All Stars, Mob Wives, Welcome to Myrtle Manor.

In 2015, Poster’s independent production company, Superb Entertainment, made a pod deal with A+E where she developed a number of pilots for networks including Fox, Lifetime, CMT, A+E, and Animal Planet. She also executive produced season 2 of the History series Six.