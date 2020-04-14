MENA Streamer StarzPlay Renews Deal With Warner Bros TV

StarzPlay, one of the leading SVOD services in the MENA region, has inked a fresh multi-year deal with Warner Bros for the studio’s TV content, including DC series such as Batwoman, Swamp Thing and the Harley Quinn animated series.

The agreement also covers premium boxsets such as Supernatural, Castle Rock, Pennyworth and Young Sheldon, and library titles like The O.C, Fringe and Two And A Half Men.

StarzPlay says it has one million subs spanning 20 countries, covering MENA and Pakistan. The service was launched in 2015 as Starz Play Arabia, with Lionsgate-owned Starz being a part-owner as well as lending its branding to the platform. The technology behind StarzPlay is now being harnessed by Lionsgate to roll out SVODs in further technologies, including Lionsgate Play in India.

“We have enjoyed a fruitful relationship with Warner Bros. over the last few years and this new deal takes our association a leap further,” said Maaz Sheikh, Co-founder and CEO of StarzPlay. “This is yet another milestone achievement for us that underlines our commitment to offer unparalleled and exceptional entertainment to our subscribers. Warner Bros. is one of the leading premium Hollywood studios and we are proud to deliver their high-quality content including much sought-after DC series to the region.”

“We are pleased to be expanding our existing relationship with the StarzPlay, exemplifying of our commitment to the Middle East market,” added Jeffrey R. Schlesinger, President, Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Distribution. “This long-term deal means that StarzPlay will continue to be the digital home for a great selection of our new and classic television series for years to come.”