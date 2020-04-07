Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Give Their New Nonprofit A Name

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might have resigned as royals, but the couple has no trouble staying in the news.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had planned to use SussexRoyal as a branding tool for their global endeavors, but that idea was pooh-poohed by Buckingham Palace. Now they have settled on a moniker for their nonprofit organization: Archewell.

The moniker invokes the name of their son — Archie — spiced with some Greek. The couple said in a statement:

“Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global COVID-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be. Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of ‘Arche’—the Greek word meaning ‘source of action.’ We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name.

“To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon.”

The couple had planned to keep the name secret until they made an announcement, but enterprising reporters at The Telegraph found it at the U.S Patent and Trademark Office, where a filing was made last month.