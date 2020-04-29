Wes Ball To Direct ‘The First Fifteen Lives Of Harry August’ For Amblin Partners

Maze Runner franchise filmmaker Wes Ball is set to direct the Hachette sci-fi Claire North novel The First Fifteen Lives of Harry August for Amblin Partners.

The First Fifteen Lives of Harry August follows a man who is repeatedly born into the same life, remembers all his past experiences, and seeks to save the world by outmaneuvering a similarly gifted rival who’s willing to make any sacrifice to attain a godlike knowledge. Melissa Iqbal (Humans, The Nevers) has adapted the novel for the big screen.

The novel won the John W. Campbell Memorial Award for Best Science Fiction Novel and was nominated for the Arthur C. Clarke Award for Best Science Fiction Novel.

Oscar nominees Pete Czernin and Graham Broadbent (Emma, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) of Blueprint Pictures, which originally optioned and developed the project, and Joe Hartwick Jr (Jumper, The Maze Runner) of Oddball Entertainment will produce.

Jeb Brody, Amblin Partners’ President of Production, and Andrew Calof, VP of Creative Affairs, will oversee for the studio.

WME recently signed Ball, Hartwick Jr. and their Oddball Entertainment label. The two are also in the early stages of rebooting the Planet of the Apes franchise for 20th Century Studios. Deadline broke the news about Ball’s $170M animated passion project at 20th, Mouse Guard being unplugged in the wake of the Disney merger close to the project’s start.

Ball’s Maze Runner films have amassed close to $949M at the worldwide box office.

Amblin Partners came roaring into 2020 with a huge Oscar-winning blockbuster, Sam Mendes’ 1917, which grossed $375M at the WW box office and is set to net a profit of $77M. Pic is awaiting release in China once the country’s theaters reopen post the coronavirus pandemic there.