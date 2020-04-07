‘Max Reload and the Nether Blasters’ With Kevin Smith Lands At MVD Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: MVD Entertainment Group has picked up the North American distribution rights to Max Reload and the Nether Blasters, a gaming action-adventure film written and directed by Scott Conditt and Jeremy Tremp. Jay and Silent Bob and Comic Book Men’s Kevin Smith stars alongside Tom Plumley (Upright Citizen’s Brigade alum), Hassie Harrison (Tacoma FD), Joey Morgan (Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse), Lukas Gage (Euphoria), Joseph D. Reitman (Money Monster), Charlie Talbert (The Big Short), and Greg Grunberg (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker). MVD will release the pic in theaters and on multiple VOD platforms this summer.

The plot follows a small town video game store clerk who must go from zero to hero after accidentally unleashing the forces of evil from a cursed Colecovision game… Max Jenkins’ gaming fantasies collide with reality when a legendary “lost” installment of the Nether Game series appears on the store counter of his workplace, Fallout Games. Unbeknownst to Max, the game bears a “Curse of The Ages”, and in playing it, he has just unlocked the Nether, an ancient malevolent force of evil from the cartridge, upon his small hometown. Along with a mysterious masked man and his two best friends, Liz and Reggie, Max must figure out how to beat the Nether at its own game before it’s game over for humanity.

Lin Shaye (Insidious), Martin Kove (Cobra Kai) and Wil Wheaton (The Big Bang Theory) round out the cast. Producers are Tremp, Conditt, and Grunberg.

“After being in Star Wars I thought the next logical step would be to work with these master filmmakers in Phoenix, Arizona on an indie sci-fi comedy with a slant towards gaming, said Grunberg. “I need a new agent! I love this film so much and can’t wait for the world to see it. And with the help of everyone at MVD the time is right to level up.”

Added Tremp and Conditt: “We are so stoked to finally be releasing Max Reload to audiences! It’s been a long and magical road making this film with some amazing people and it’s finally time to press PLAY!”

“We are thrilled to bring this unique action-adventure to audiences, and are especially excited to partner with Conditt & Tremp and the production team on the release,” remarked Eric D. Wilkinson of MVD Entertainment.

Wilkinson brokered the deal with Noor Ahmed of Reder & Feig LLP on behalf of the filmmakers and CineForge Media.