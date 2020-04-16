Matt Lucas Revives ‘Little Britain’ For The BBC; Fronts Channel 4 Lockdown Show ‘Reasons To Be Cheerful’

Bridesmaids star Matt Lucas is having an extremely busy time in coronavirus self-isolation. Fresh from going viral with his Thank You Baked Potato song, which has raised money to feed UK health workers, the comedian, actor and writer will grace TV screens in a brace of new projects.

First up, Lucas will re-team with his comedy partner David Walliams to revive iconic sketch show Little Britain for a one-off skit for BBC coronavirus telethon The Big Night In on April 23.

It has been more than 14 years since the show last aired on the BBC, but Lucas and Walliams have been talking for some time about bringing it back. Lucas revealed last month that they have been in discussions with Netflix about a reboot.

The BBC is being tight-lipped about what Lucas and Walliams will do for The Big Night In sketch, but it will form part of a night of live television, spotlighting stories of kindness, humor and hope during the coronavirus pandemic.

Little Britain ran for three seasons on the BBC in the Noughties, as well as the two-part special Little Britain Abroad in 2006. It spawned characters including Lucas’ fast-talking Vicky Pollard and Daffyd, known as “the only gay in the village.”

Furthermore, Lucas will front a six-part lockdown show for Channel 4, titled Reasons To Be Cheerful With Matt Lucas. Launching on April 26, the series will be written by British comedian Harry Hill and produced through Nit Television, a joint venture between Hill and A League Of Their Own producer CPL Productions.

Channel 4 said it will celebrate how celebrities and members of the public are keeping themselves entertained during the lockdown. The executive producers are Mobashir Dar, Hill, Murray Boland and Danielle Lux, while Phil Harris and Tom Beck were the commissioners for Channel 4.