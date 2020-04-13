Matt Holzman Dies: KCRW Producer, Host Of ‘The Document’ Was 56

Longtime KCRW producer and host Matt Holzman died on Sunday after a battle with cancer. He was 56.

Residents of L.A.’s Westside may recognize Holzman’s name from his most recent project on the NPR-affiliated radio station, The Document. He was also a force in the creation of shows such as The Business and Press Play. In Addition, Holzman hosted a screening series called Matt’s Movies at which he interviewed producers and directors.

Press Play host Madeline Brand took to Twitter with a tribute:

I will miss my friend and @KCRW colleague Matt Holzman very much. A funny, fiercely smart, sensitive, generous man- he embodied the spirit of ⁦@kcrw⁩. Los Angeles has lost a bright light tonight pic.twitter.com/osqTz7voHd — Madeleine Brand (@TheMadBrand) April 13, 2020

D2 Films boss David Dinerstein called the news “heartbreaking” on Twitter saying, “Matt was instrumental in championing so many extraordinary documentaries and independent films that might never have built an audience otherwise.”

Such heartbreaking news that @kcrw’s Matt Holzman passed away today. Matt was instrumental in championing so many extraordinary documentaries and independent films that might never have built an audience otherwise. The film community has lost a special friend. Thank you, Matt.💔 — David Dinerstein (@D2Films) April 13, 2020

Indeed, “The Document” was an interview series with documentarians that began as a podcast before evolving into a screening series that took the place of Matt’s Movies.

With The Business, which debuted in 2004 and ran for many years, Holzman and his hosts covered the business of show business.

Holzman’s was a familiar voice to L.A.’s freeway-bound population. Not only did he produce and host shows, but he was a prominent presence on the station’s funding drives. That’s unsurprising since, after starting at KCRW as a board operator, Holzman created the station’s Underwriting Department.

Holzman received a kidney transplant in 2006, which he documented on-air. KCRW’s tribute calls his sudden stage IV cancer diagnosis last fall “shocking” before noting, “He handled it with such openness.”

KCRW announced the news in a Tweet as well as a more personal remembrance on its website.

A dear member of the KCRW family passed away today. Matt Holzman helped shape KCRW into the public radio station we all love. His imprint won’t be forgotten. We’ll miss his voice, his stories, and the way he shared his passion with listeners everywhere.

Rest In Peace, Matt. pic.twitter.com/pnkj6CPgCo — KCRW (@kcrw) April 13, 2020

Holzman is survived by his partner Adria Kloke who, reports KCRW, “was with him until the end.”