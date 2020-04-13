Matt Holzman Dies: KCRW Producer, Host Of ‘The Document’ Was 56

Longtime KCRW producer and host Matt Holzman died on Sunday after a battle with cancer. He was 56.
Residents of L.A.’s Westside may recognize Holzman’s name from his most recent project on the NPR-affiliated radio station, The Document. He was also a force in the creation of shows such as The Business and Press Play. In Addition, Holzman hosted a screening series called Matt’s Movies at which he interviewed producers and directors.
Press Play host Madeline Brand took to Twitter with a tribute:
D2 Films boss David Dinerstein called the news “heartbreaking” on Twitter saying, “Matt was instrumental in championing so many extraordinary documentaries and independent films that might never have built an audience otherwise.”
Indeed, “The Document” was an interview series with documentarians that began as a podcast before evolving into a screening series that took the place of Matt’s Movies.
With The Business, which debuted in 2004 and ran for many years, Holzman and his hosts covered the business of show business.
Holzman’s was a familiar voice to L.A.’s freeway-bound population. Not only did he produce and host shows, but he was a prominent presence on the station’s funding drives. That’s unsurprising since, after starting at KCRW as a board operator, Holzman created the station’s Underwriting Department.
Holzman received a kidney transplant in 2006, which he documented on-air. KCRW’s tribute calls his sudden stage IV cancer diagnosis last fall “shocking” before noting, “He handled it with such openness.”
KCRW announced the news in a Tweet as well as a more personal remembrance on its website.
Holzman is survived by his partner Adria Kloke who, reports KCRW, “was with him until the end.”
