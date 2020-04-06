Matthew Belloni Leaves Hollywood Reporter As Editorial Director; No Successor Yet

Four years after Matthew Belloni ostensibly took over from Janice Min at The Hollywood Reporter, the long time writer for the Tinseltown trade is exiting in the middle of the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We respect and like Matt a great deal,” Modi Wiczyk and Asif Satchu, the co-CEOs of THR owners Valence Media, said in a statement Monday announcing that Belloni is history at the publication. “It has been enjoyable to work together, and we greatly admire his commitment to impactful journalism,” they added of Belloni’s 14 years of service at the mag. “He has pushed the team to hold itself to a high standard, and we are proud of the work he and the entire editorial group have done these past years.”

The statement gave no indication as to why Belloni is suddenly heading for the door, especially during such a time of growing economic hardship for the industry and the world in general. Noticeably, it also did not reveal if this is the first of other changes to come at THR as belts tighten due to the consequences of the COVID-19 crisis.

Trained as a lawyer before entering entertainment journalism, Belloni will continue for the next month in an editorial consultant capacity for THR. Unlike when Min left in 2016, no successor has been unveiled for the top THR job as of yet.