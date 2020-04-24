Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

WWE Shares Climb After Wrestling Giant Beats Wall Street Q1 Estimates

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

John Stankey Promoted To CEO Of AT&T; Randall Stephenson Retiring

Read the full story

Former Laker & NBA Champ Matt Barnes Signs With ICM Partners

Former NBA Player Matt Barnes
Shutterstock

EXCLUSIVE: Former Los Angeles Laker and NBA champion Matt Barnes has signed with ICM Partners in all areas. Barnes, who retired in 2017 after 14 seasons in the NBA, is currently an ESPN analyst (The Jump, Get Up), executive producer and podcast host.

His Showtime basketball podcast, All the Smoke with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, launched last year. It featured the last exclusive interview with Kobe Bryant prior to his death, and has featured several prominent guests including current and ex-players Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Kevin Garnett and Dwyane Wade, rappers Lil Wayne and Snoop Dogg, and activist Sean King.

Along with Sean Butler and Patrick Strøm, his producing partners and managers from Cul∙ti∙vate Entertainment, Barnes will partner with ICM to expand his slate of film and TV projects and speaking engagements. He’s currently developing a scripted series tentatively titled Broken Rim—a drama set in the world of professional basketball that will examine the lives of players off the court. Hand of God creator Ben Watkins and the NBA’s Garnett will executive produce the series, which has Deon Taylor attached to direct.

Barnes continues to be managed by Cul∙ti∙vate Entertainment Partners.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad