Former Laker & NBA Champ Matt Barnes Signs With ICM Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Former Los Angeles Laker and NBA champion Matt Barnes has signed with ICM Partners in all areas. Barnes, who retired in 2017 after 14 seasons in the NBA, is currently an ESPN analyst (The Jump, Get Up), executive producer and podcast host.

His Showtime basketball podcast, All the Smoke with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, launched last year. It featured the last exclusive interview with Kobe Bryant prior to his death, and has featured several prominent guests including current and ex-players Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Kevin Garnett and Dwyane Wade, rappers Lil Wayne and Snoop Dogg, and activist Sean King.

Along with Sean Butler and Patrick Strøm, his producing partners and managers from Cul∙ti∙vate Entertainment, Barnes will partner with ICM to expand his slate of film and TV projects and speaking engagements. He’s currently developing a scripted series tentatively titled Broken Rim—a drama set in the world of professional basketball that will examine the lives of players off the court. Hand of God creator Ben Watkins and the NBA’s Garnett will executive produce the series, which has Deon Taylor attached to direct.

Barnes continues to be managed by Cul∙ti∙vate Entertainment Partners.