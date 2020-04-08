‘Married At First Sight’ Self-Shot Spinoff ‘Couples Cam’ Gets Lifetime Series Order

EXCLUSIVE: Lifetime has given a green light to Married At First Sight: Couples Cam, new spinoff to hit reality series Married at First Sight.

The series order comes as the network adapts to the new production realities forced by the coronavirus pandemic. Married at First Sight: Couples Cam will be self-shot by the couples themselves, as it follows their ongoing stories in real time. Using mounted cameras, diary cams and virtual group chats, the series will follow the highs, lows, humor and drama and domestic life of eight fan-favorite Married at First Sight couples from ten seasons on the air.

The spinoff will feature never-before-seen footage captured by the couples, including births of their MAFS babies, and other personal highlights of their lives, since their time on their seasons. The show will also bring the couples together virtually as they discuss their own hopes, dreams and futures. Six episodes have been ordered to premiere beginning May 20 at 8 PM ET/PT on Lifetime.

“Lifetime viewers fell in love with these couples when they were on MAFS and in the unprecedented time facing the world, Married at First Sight: Couples Cam now allows us to continue to provide intimate access to these couples as their relationships have continued to grow, even after their seasons ended,” said Gena McCarthy, EVP, Unscripted Development and Programming, Lifetime and Head of Programming, FYI. “With the uncertain times we are all facing and having to pivot our production practices, we are thrilled to be able to deliver this special and exciting new series to give our fans even more of what they love.”

The couples featured in the new series include Doug and Jamie (S1), Ashley and Anthony (S5), Shawniece and Jephte (S6), Danielle and Bobby (S8), Stephanie and AJ (S8),, Kristine and Keith (S8), Beth and Jamie (S9), Greg and Deonna (S9) and stay tuned to see who joins from Season 10, airing now.

Married At First Sight: Couples’ Cam is produced by Kinetic Content, a Red Arrow Studios company. Executive producers for Married at First Sight are Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Ally Simpson, and Geoff Nuanes for Kinetic Content and Gena McCarthy from Lifetime.

The couple’s bios follow below.

Jamie & Doug (S1)

Jamie and Doug were married on the very first season of the show in New York. Doug works in software sales, and Jamie left her former career as a labor and delivery nurse to focus on their growing family. They have a two-year-old daughter Henley Grace and are expecting a baby boy in early May.

Ashley & Anthony (S5)

Ashley and Anthony got married in Chicago for the show’s 5th season. Now living in the suburbs, Ashley works as the manager of her family’s bar and restaurant while Anthony is a sales director for a media company. They have a daughter named Mila who recently turned one. Ashley and Anthony continue to work on their communication while enjoying being parents and having the family they both have always dreamed of.

Shawniece & Jephte (S6)

Shawniece and Jephte got married in Boston on Season 6 and have a daughter named Laura, who turns 2 in August. Shawniece has a day job at a hospital, but is focused on starting two of her own businesses: a wig line and a hair salon. Jephte is currently an elementary school teacher, but has been considering a career change. Jephte and Shawniece are continuing to work on their marriage, raise Laura, and are planning big career shifts in the future.

Danielle & Bobby (S7)

Danielle and Bobby tied the knot on Season 7 in Dallas. They hit it off instantly, and found out only a few weeks after Decision Day that they were expecting a baby. Their daughter Olivia is now over a year old, and Danielle is a full-time stay-at-home mom while Bobby works as a regional sales manager for a utility support structures company. Lately, Bobby and Danielle are trying to balance marriage and parenting, and beginning to talk about trying for another baby.

Stephanie & AJ (S8)

Stephanie & AJ were married on Season 8 in Philadelphia. AJ works from home as the owner of a staffing agency while Stephanie works as a finance manager. They are both very focused on work, but spend a lot of their time traveling and exploring the world together. Stephanie and AJ are currently focused on their marriage to become better spouses for one another and started attending marriage counseling.

Kristine & Keith (S8)

Keith and Kristine were also wed in Philadelphia. Kristine is very career-focused and works full time in real estate, while Keith works in the medical field as a biomedical technician. They bought a house last year and are currently in the middle of renovations, hoping to transform it into their dream home.

Beth & Jamie (S9)

Beth and Jamie were married in Charlotte, but since then have relocated to the Bay Area in California. Jamie is a consultant for a tech company, while Elizabeth is a full-time health & beauty influencer. Elizabeth is busy trying to launch multiple projects, and with Jamie working from home, they are currently looking to move out of their tiny apartment and into a house of their own.

Deonna & Greg (S9)

Greg and Deonna also got married on Season 9 of in Charlotte. Greg is busy as the owner of a math learning center, and Deonna works in financial technology as an operations manager. They have been working on a side business of designing and screen-printing clothing from home, which is now growing more into a full-time gig. Beyond that, Deonna has serious ‘baby fever’ and is hoping to speed up their timeline for having kids.

New episodes of Married at First Sight Season 10 air Wednesday’s at 8/7c on Lifetime.