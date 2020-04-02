Mark Hamill Remembers ‘Star Wars’ Actor Andrew Jack With Online Salute

Star Wars icon Mark Hamill has tweeted out his condolences to the friends and family of Andrew Jack, who appeared in two of the series films with Hamill. Jack died this week from COVID-19 complications at age 76.

“I’m so sorry and saddened to hear we have lost Andrew Jack. He was such a kind gentleman who was deeply gifted and beloved by all who knew him,” Hamill said.

Jack played Major Ematt in two Stars Wars films and had a voice role in a third. He appeared in Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi and Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens. He also had a voice part in Solo: A Star Wars Story.