Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Coronavirus: List Of Canceled Or Postponed Hollywood & Media Events

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Disney To Furlough Employees "Whose Jobs Aren't Necessary At This Time" Starting April 19

Read the full story

Mark Hamill Remembers ‘Star Wars’ Actor Andrew Jack With Online Salute

Mark Hamill
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Star Wars icon Mark Hamill has tweeted out his condolences to the friends and family of Andrew Jack, who appeared in two of the series films with Hamill. Jack died this week from COVID-19 complications at age 76.

“I’m so sorry and saddened to hear we have lost Andrew Jack. He was such a kind gentleman who was deeply gifted and beloved by all who knew him,” Hamill said.

Jack played Major Ematt in two Stars Wars films and had a voice role in a third. He appeared in Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi and Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens. He also had a voice part in Solo: A Star Wars Story.
Earlier, Joonas Suotamo — who played Chewbacca — posted a tribute to Jack on Twitter.”Today we learned that a member of our Star Wars family, Andrew Jack, passed away due to complications from COVID-19,” Suotamo wrote. “In addition to playing Major Ematt in The Force Awakens, his work as a dialect coach on TFASolo, & other SW films revealed a man who was passionate & caring for both his work and those around him. My thoughts are with his family and friends.”

In addition to his acting work, Jack was a dialect coach in Hollywood. He worked with actors on Men in Black: International, The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Thor: Ragnarok and two of the Avengers movies. He also worked with Christian Bale on his voice for Batman Begins and was going to work with Robert Pattinson on DC’s upcoming The Batman.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad