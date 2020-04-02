Mark Hamill Remembers ‘Star Wars’ Actor Andrew Jack With Online Salute

Star Wars icon Mark Hamill has tweeted out his condolences to the friends and family of Andrew Jack, who appeared in two of the series films with Hamill. Jack died this week from COVID-19 complications at age 76.
“I’m so sorry and saddened to hear we have lost Andrew Jack. He was such a kind gentleman who was deeply gifted and beloved by all who knew him,” Hamill said.
In addition to his acting work, Jack was a dialect coach in Hollywood. He worked with actors on Men in Black: International, The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Thor: Ragnarok and two of the Avengers movies. He also worked with Christian Bale on his voice for Batman Begins and was going to work with Robert Pattinson on DC’s upcoming The Batman.
