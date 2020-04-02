Mariska Hargitay Wishes Christopher Meloni “Happy Birthday” & Says “Welcome Home” To ‘SVU’ Spinoff Star

Law & Order: SVU‘s Mariska Hargitay took to Instagram to wish her former co-star Christopher Meloni “Happy Birthday”, and also say “Welcome Home”. Of course, Hargitay is referring to the news, reported exclusively by Deadline earlier this week, that Meloni will be headlining a Dick Wolf SVU spinoff.

“Happy Birthday @chris_meloni Congratulations and welcome home Elliot Stabler #It’sBeenAWhile #MissedYou #ElliotStabler,” Hargitay wrote.

Meloni will reprise his Law & Order: SVU role as Elliot Stabler in the spinoff which revolves around the NYPD organized crime unit led by Meloni’s character.

Like Law & Order: SVU, headlined by Hargitay as Olivia Benson, the new drama is set in New York, allowing for potential seamless crossovers with SVU and for Benson-Stabler reunions.

Hargitay and Meloni were one of television’s most popular duos for more than a decade. Meloni was the male lead opposite Hargitay for SVU‘s first 12 seasons, with their characters both partners and best friends.