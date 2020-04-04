Marianne Faithfull Hospitalized In London With Coronavirus

Singer Marianne Faithfull is in a London hospital being treated for coronavirus. The 74-year-old was said to be stable, her management said on Saturday.

“Marianne Faithfull’s manager Francois Ravard has confirmed that Marianne is being treated for COVID-19 in hospital in London,” the singer’s reps said in a statement to Deadline’s sister publication, Rolling Stone, on Saturday. “She is stable and responding to treatment. We all wish her well and a full and speedy recovery.”

Faithfull friend Penny Arcade told Rolling Stone that Faithfull was sheltering in place, but caught a cold. Faithfull checked herself into the hospital on Monday, where she tested positive for COVID-19, and developed pneumonia, Arcade said.

The edgy Faithfull, a former heroin addict, has long been in shaky health, and has hepatitis C and a bout with breast cancer in 2016 on her charts. Faithfull has also been open about past drug abuse, self-scarring and anorexia.

The London-born Faithfull was first discovered at a Rolling Stones launch party she attended with John Dunbar in 1964. Later that year, she released her first song, As Tears Go By, written by Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and the man who discovered her, Andrew Loog Oldham, the Stones manager at the time.

She has released 22 studio albums, the most recent being 2018’s Negative Capability.