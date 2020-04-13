Marcy Ross Joins SK Global As President Of Television

EXCLUSIVE: SK Global has tapped former Skydance Television President Marcy Ross as President of SK Global Television, effective immediately. She will be reporting to SKG Co-CEO’s John Penotti and Charlie Corwin.

SK Global signaled a big TV push last year when the Indie financier and producer hired veteran executive Corwin as co-CEO alongside Penotti with the goal of bolstering its worldwide production output in both film and TV in the wake of the company’s success with global hits like Crazy Rich Asians.

Ross, a well-liked executive and producer whose resume also includes an EVP stint at the Fox network, will now lead the major expansion of SKG’s TV division with the mandate and resources to build the preeminent independent studio for cross cultural stories in the growing marketplace for premium global content.

“We have the greatest respect for Marcy’s taste, creativity, and entrepreneurship and we are thrilled to have her join our company and our mission,” Penotti and Corwin said. “We are certain Marcy will be an invaluable part of our future endeavors at SK Global.”

Ross launched Skydance Television in 2013, building David Ellison‘s film production and financing company’s TV division into a prolific independent studio. During her tenure, Ross developed and, along with Ellison, executive produced eight scripted on-air series for broadcast, cable and streaming networks. The list includes one of the longest-running series on Netflix, Grace and Frankie, starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, and flagship Amazon drama Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, headlined by John Krasinski. Ross stepped down as Skydance TV President in January when she segued to a producing deal with the company.

“When I left my position at Skydance to produce individual projects for the company, I did so with absolutely no intention of returning to the executive ranks,” Ross said. “But when I met Charlie and John and heard what they were building, I fell in love with their vision to make shows for a global audience. I look forward to working with the SKG team on bringing the next great stories to the world.”

Prior to Skydance TV, Ross served as EVP Current Programming at Fox, where she oversaw such popular/award-winning scripted series as Glee, New Girl, Bones, Family Guy, House and 24. Before that, Ross worked at Studios USA as SVP Comedy Programming; at The Jim Henson Co. as SVP Creative Affairs; and at Sandollar TV as VP, where she helped develop Buffy The Vampire Slayer.

SK Global, founded by Co-Chairmen Sidney Kimmel and Robert Friedland and based in Santa Monica and Singapore, is the merged combination of Ivanhoe Pictures, an international, local-language content company, and Sidney Kimmel Entertainment, the veteran independent film finance and production entity. SK Global currently is in active production on multiple projects in phases of late stage development for film and television content in China, India, Latin America, South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, in addition to the United States.

The company recently completed principal photography on the feature drama Palmer, starring Justin Timberlake, and is in post-production on the English-language film India Sweets and Spices, a culturally specific diaspora comedy set in an Indian-American community.

Additionally, SK Global is actively developing The Baccarat Machine with Awkwafina set to star; Netflix’s Thai Cave Rescue series with Jon M. Chu and Nattawut “Baz” Poonpiriya attached to co-produce and co-direct; and an adaptation of the bestselling novel Billion Dollar Whale, which offers a definitive inside account of Malaysia’s shocking 1MDB money-laundering scandal.