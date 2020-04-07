Click to Skip Ad
‘Manifest’ Rises In Season Finale; ‘The Voice’ Ticks Down But Tops Tuesday Ratings

Manifest
Peter Kramer/NBC

The second season of NBC’s Manifest ended on a good note Monday, earning a one-tenth boost in the adults 18-49 demographic with a 0.8 rating and 4.58 million viewers. The Voice (1.5, 9.49M) led into the sci-fi drama, taking a two-tenths hit in the demo but still topping all primetime shows with its two-hour episode. The pair gave NBC the No. 1 spot for the night in both metrics.

CBS saw the return of its Tuesday lineup with The Neighborhood (1.0, 7.27M) and Bob Hearts Abishola (0.8, 6.64M) slipping in the demo. The second half of the evening saw season-best audience numbers for All Rise (0.7, 6.08M) and Bull (0.7, 7.13M), which both held steady in the demo.

Elsewhere, ABC aired the special Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Secrets & Surprises (0.5, 2.97M) to bookend a night of Celebrity Family Feud repeats. At The CW, Whose Line is it Anyway? (0.2, 969,000) and Roswell, New Mexico (0.1, 605,000) were steady.

Fox aired repeats.

