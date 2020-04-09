Managing Director Of French Powerhouse Mk2 Steps Down

Juliette Schrameck is leaving her role as managing director of Paris-based sales and distribution outfit mk2 films after 13 years at the company.

In an email to industry announcing her departure, also shared with Deadline, she said she would tell unveil her next moves soon.

“After 13 wonderful years at mk2, acquiring, selling, distributing and coproducing outstanding films by brilliant directors, managed by the most visionary leaders and endorsed by the best team, I have decided to take a step aside in order to get back to you soon with my new project, full of ideas and perspectives,” the exec wrote.

Schrameck joined mk2 initially as head of sales and acquisitions, before being promoted to managing director in 2015. During her tenure, the company had success with sales of Portrait Of A Lady On Fire, Cold War, and Personal Shopper.

Now word yet on a replacement for Schrameck at mk2.