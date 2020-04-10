Major League Baseball Players Lace Up eSports Season With Sony Interactive

Opening Day 2020 came and went without peanuts, Cracker Jack or a single pitch, but a Major League Baseball season got under way today — virtually. MLB and its players union have teamed with Sony Interactive Entertainment for an esports challenge featuring one player from each team in an online showdown.

The MLB The Show Players League pits 30 players ages 25 and younger against one another for charity on Sony’s long-running video game platform. It’s an opportunity for homer-hungry fans to watch and root for their favorites while pro sports is sidelined amid the coronavirus shutdown.

MLB

Beginning today, the players will compete in 29 games each — one against every other participant — over the next three weeks or so. The Elite Eight then head to the “playoffs,” which start April 30. The first two rounds will be a best-of-three, followed by a best-of-five “World Series.” Standings and stats will be kept at MLB’s website, with year-end awards presented after the season.

Related Story Vin Scully, The Voice Of Dodgers Baseball, Offers Fans Some Perspective Via YouTube Message

Each game will be livestreamed on MLB’s YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch, along with accounts run by MLB Network, Sony’s MLB The Show and the clubs and players. MLB Network’s Robert Flores and Heidi Watney will provide commentary between and during games.

MLB, its union and Sony Interactive will donate $5,000 on behalf of each player to a Boys & Girls Club affiliate in his team’s community. The winner will get an additional $25,000 for his town’s Boys & Girls Club.

Here are your starting lineups by division:

AL East

Bo Bichette (Blue Jays), Dwight Smith Jr. (Orioles), Blake Snell (Rays), Eduardo Rodriguez (Red Sox), Tommy Kahnle (Yankees).

AL Central

Carlos Santana (Indians), Brett Phillips (Royals), Niko Goodrum (Tigers), Trevor May (Twins), Lucas Giolito (White Sox).

AL West

Ty Buttrey (Angels), Lance McCullers (Astros), Jesús Luzardo (A’s), Carl Edwards Jr. (Mariners), Joey Gallo (Rangers).

NL East

Luke Jackson (Braves), Ryne Stanek (Marlins), Jeff McNeil (Mets), Juan Soto (Nationals), Rhys Hoskins (Phillies).

NL Central

Josh Hader (Brewers), Matt Carpenter (Cardinals), Ian Happ (Cubs), Cole Tucker (Pirates), Amir Garrett (Reds).

AL East: Bo Bichette (Blue Jays), Dwight Smith Jr. (Orioles), Blake Snell (Rays), Eduardo Rodriguez (Red Sox), Tommy Kahnle (Yankees).

AL Central: Carlos Santana (Indians), Brett Phillips (Royals), Niko Goodrum (Tigers), Trevor May (Twins), Lucas Giolito (White Sox).

AL West: Ty Buttrey (Angels), Lance McCullers (Astros), Jesús Luzardo (A’s), Carl Edwards Jr. (Mariners), Joey Gallo (Rangers).

NL East: Luke Jackson (Braves), Ryne Stanek (Marlins), Jeff McNeil (Mets), Juan Soto (Nationals), Rhys Hoskins (Phillies).

NL Central: Josh Hader (Brewers), Matt Carpenter (Cardinals), Ian Happ (Cubs), Cole Tucker (Pirates), Amir Garrett (Reds).

NL West: Jon Duplantier (D-backs), Gavin Lux (Dodgers), Hunter Pence (Giants), Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres), David Dahl (Rockies).