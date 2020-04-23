Maisie Williams Thriller ‘The Owners’ Lands At RLJE Films

RLJE Films has secured North American distribution rights to The Owners, a 90’s-set thriller starring Game Of Thrones alum Maisie Williams. Based on the comic book from artist Herrmann and written by Yves H, the film is aiming for a theatrical and digital release in the fall of 2020.

First-time feature director Julius Berg directed and co-wrote the film alongside Matthieu Gompel with the participation of Geoff Cox.

The Owners follows a group of friends who think they found the perfect easy score – an empty house with a safe full of cash. But when the elderly couple that lives there comes home early, the tables are suddenly turned. As a deadly game of cat and mouse ensues, the would-be thieves are left to fight to save themselves from a nightmare they could never have imagined.

Jake Curran (Maze Runner: The Death Cure), Ian Kenny (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Andrew Ellis (This is England), Sylvester McCoy (The Hobbit franchise) and Rita Tushingham (A Taste of Honey) also star.

Alain de la Mata and Christopher Granier-Deferre produced the thriller while Brahim Chioua and Gregory Strouk served as co-producers for Wild Bunch, with Eric Tavitian and Frederic Fiore taking co-producer roles for Logical Pictures alongside Pape Boye. Executive producers are Nate Bolotin and Maxime Cottray of XYZ Films.

Mark Ward and Jess DeLeo from RLJE Films brokered the deal with Nate Bolotin of XYZ Films on behalf of the filmmakers.