Made Up Stories Brings Allie Goss On As EVP of Development and Production

The Nightingale and Lucy in the Sky producer Bruna Papandrea has tapped Allie Goss as EVP of Development and Production for her production company, Made Up Stories. Goss, a former Netflix exec, will develop and produce television and film for the company.

Goss joined Netflix in 2006, just before the company’s streaming service launched, where she initially worked across licensing. She moved to the original series department in 2013 – first in business affairs and then the creative development team – where was responsible for developing and overseeing acclaimed series for the streamer such as The Crown, Unbelievable, as well as the Marvel television series slate and upcoming thriller series Pieces Of Her from Made Up Stories.

Other projects in the works at Made Up Stories are Nine Perfect Stranger, based on best-selling author Liane Moriarty’s book, written by David E. Kelley and John Henry Butterworth, and starring Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy for Hulu; Glendyn Ivin’s drama Penguin Bloom, starring Naomi Watts, Andrew Lincoln, and Jacki Weaver; and The Dry from Robert Connolly starring Eric Bana.

In addition, Made Up Stories’ Kelley-created HBO series The Undoing, with Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant, will premiere in the fall.