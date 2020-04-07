Universal Moves Bob Odenkirk Action Thriller ‘Nobody’ Out Of August; M. Night Shyamalan Thriller Undated For Now

Universal is moving its Bob Odenkirk and Connie Nielsen action thriller Nobody from Aug. 14 to Feb. 26, 2021.

The pic was sitting on the weekend where Warner Bros. moved Wonder Woman 1984 to. Disney still have their family movie The One and Only Ivan on that date.

Nobody, directed by Ilya Naishuller and written by Derek Kolstad follows a bystander who intervenes to help a woman being harassed by a group of men becomes the target of a vengeful drug lord. The pic heads to a date which originally had

Universal also announced today that their untitled M. Night Shyamalan thriller, originally set for Feb. 26, 2021, is undated for the moment. The film was in pre-production, and can’t shoot anytime soon in Shyamalan’s stomping ground of Philadelphia, PA due to the industry’s overall production stoppage out of safety from COVID-19.