‘Love Is Blind,’ ‘Ozark’, ‘Spenser Confidential’ Viewing Shows Netflix Firing On All Fronts

Reality show Love Is Blind, longish-running series Ozark and film Spenser Confidential were all gangbusters for Netflix last quarter, showcasing success across a variety of verticals from film to TV, to unscripted fare – in other words just about everything it tries is working.

In stats the streamer unveiled is said that the Mark Wahlberg action comedy Spenser Confidential, which debuted March 6 snagged a massive 85 million households in the past six weeks. A projected 29 million members will have watched the third season of Ozark in its first four weeks; and some 30 million its breakthrough unscripted dating show Love is Blind hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey. The blind-dating series (where premiered on Netflix in February as part of a three-week event.

“Our Q1 slate highlighted the variety of content that people enjoy en masse all over the world on Netflix,” CEO Reed Hastings said in his letter to shareholders.

“Overall, it has plenty to keep the entire household entertained. Arguably, it needs to strengthen its catalogue for kids,” said London-based media analyst Paolo Pescatore. “Netflix has done a superb job of understanding viewers habits. This has given it the confidence to invest in the next biggest blockbusters. With a broad base of users, it is in a far better position than others to serve all users in households with diverse TV needs.”

For the current quarter, Hastings cited the upcoming lauch of Space Force, a new original comedy series created by Greg Daniels and Steve Carell, and another unscripted series Too Hot to Handle, and family comedy #BlackAF from Kenya Barris. Outsiie the U.S. he touted the Michael Jordan documentary The Last Dance, co-produced with ESPN (launching on Netflix domestically July 19). The streamer will also premiere Hollywood from Ryan Murphy, and Chris Hemsworth-starring action film Extraction.

Content acquisitions this year includeThe Lovebirds from Paramount and Media Rights Capital, and Legendary Pictures’ Enola Holmes.

The shutdown of production caused by the coronavirus is certainly impacting Netflix, Hastings said. “Our content competitors and suppliers will be impacted about as much as we are, in terms of new titles. Since we have a large library with thousands of titles for viewing and very strong recommendations, our member satisfaction may be less impacted than our peers’ by a shortage of new content.”