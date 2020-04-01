‘Love Is Blind’s Lauren Speed-Hamilton & Cameron Hamilton Sign With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton, the breakout couple from Netflix’s hit reality show Love Is Blind, have signed with CAA for representation in all areas.

Lauren and Cameron have been riding a wave of popularity following their breakout turn on Love Is Blind, leading to online speculation about them headlining their own series. There is no spinoff with the duo currently in the works, but there have been conversations with Speed and Hamilton about potential new TV projects.

The couple met on the series’ first season and are one of just two couples out of six on the show who made it to “I do.” In the series, hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey, singles sign up for a less conventional approach to modern dating where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with…without ever having seen them.

With a social media following that has grown to four million followers on Instagram in a matter of weeks, the Hamiltons have appeared on numerous television shows, including The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Today Show, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and Entertainment Tonight. They have also been featured in publications, such as The New York Times, USA Today, Elle, Glamour, Paper Magazine, Vanity Fair, and MIT Technology Review, among others.

The couple recently launched their hit YouTube Channel, Hangin’ With The Hamiltons, where they create premium lifestyle content across fashion, fitness, wellness, cooking, beauty, travel, motivational messaging, and life with their dog, Sparks.

Lauren has been involved in many aspects of the industry, ranging from content creation, hosting, and lifestyle vlogging, to acting and modeling. Her father is the creator of BET’s Video Soul, which introduced Lauren to the entertainment industry at a young age.

Cameron has served as a wildland firefighter, a college professor, and a data scientist. He has been involved in multiple initiatives, including stopping money laundering at Discover Financial Services, developing article recommendation systems for CNN, and predicting concussion prognosis for Cornell Medical College. He also founded Alliance AI with the vision of developing artificial intelligence solutions for improving the lives of individuals with Parkinson’s disease.