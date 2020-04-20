Louis Theroux To Host BBC Podcast In First Commission For His Production Outfit Mindhouse

Louis Theroux is to interview celebrities for his first radio and podcast series, Grounded With Louis Theroux. The BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds show also happens to be the first commission for his newly-launched production outfit Mindhouse Productions, which last week inked a first-look deal with BBC Studios.

Twenty years after his When Louis Met… series on the BBC — in which he trailed people including Simon Cowell’s former PR guru Max Clifford — Theroux is returning to the world of celebrity by interviewing the likes of Lenny Henry, Boy George and Miriam Margolyes in hour-long episodes. The series will launch on April 27 on BBC Sounds with an episode featuring documentary maker Jon Ronson.

“It’s been a chance to speak to people I admire and have in-depth conversations with them, about their lives, their careers, and their most intimate feelings,” Theroux said. “Making a podcast and radio series is very different to my usual way of working. And for that reason, I’ve found it very fun and refreshing.”

Rhian Roberts, Radio 4 commissioner for digital and podcasts, said: “Surprisingly, given his famous voice and interview style, Louis’ never had a podcast or radio series so we couldn’t be happier to welcome him to Radio 4. It feels like such a treat in these times to settle down with a podcast full of warmth and mischief – and a lot of insight.”